Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,197,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.17% of Realty Income worth $71,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 36.6% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 141,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.82. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

