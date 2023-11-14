Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $40.52 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,003,512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,027,593 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of UBS Group worth $40,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in UBS Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Stock Down 1.8 %

UBS opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.41. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

