Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $46.99 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,405,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,829 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Intel were worth $46,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $14,880,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of INTC opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.57, a PEG ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

