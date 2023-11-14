Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 431,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $58,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 44.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.0% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 9.2% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRI. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.21.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.73. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $109.03 and a twelve month high of $138.85.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.50%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

