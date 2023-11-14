Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $61,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after acquiring an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,311,275,000 after purchasing an additional 578,319 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,314,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,350,268,000 after purchasing an additional 225,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,214,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,114,000 after purchasing an additional 78,376 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $565,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,960,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $565,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,960,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,795 shares of company stock worth $12,724,914 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.6 %

EW stock opened at $64.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.