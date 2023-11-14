Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 698,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $43,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,722 shares of company stock worth $295,652. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.05.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

