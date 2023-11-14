Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 194,900 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 387,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 194,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $46,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,298 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.3 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $123.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $137.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.36. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

