Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 46,200 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Waste Connections worth $44,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 1.8% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.0% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $130.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.83 and a 12 month high of $146.12.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

