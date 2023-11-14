Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,428,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kroger were worth $67,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 82.8% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 360.6% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

NYSE:KR opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.63. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

