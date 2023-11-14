Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Down 18.3% in October

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,935,900 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the October 15th total of 2,370,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 77.4 days.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

CDPYF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.82. 11,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,233. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0886 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDPYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at June 30, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 65,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.