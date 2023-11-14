Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 1597068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

The solar energy provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.50). Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CSIQ. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Stock Down 9.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

See Also

