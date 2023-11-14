Cannell & Co. Acquires 24,015 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,920 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 24,015 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned 0.54% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $12,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth $3,044,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 6.0 %

NYSE AMR traded up $13.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.91. The company had a trading volume of 68,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,063. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.42. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.54 and a fifty-two week high of $267.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

AMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.55, for a total value of $3,971,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,511,531.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

