Cannell & Co. Acquires 380 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $23,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.20. 1,314,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,288,638. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.75. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $141.73 and a one year high of $188.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

