Cannell & Co. Acquires 690 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cannell & Co. raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062,120 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 1.5% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $45,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $539,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 75.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,616,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,566,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $53.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,625,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,395,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $109.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,766 shares of company stock worth $7,969,550 in the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

