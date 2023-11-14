Cannell & Co. Buys 274 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,737 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dudley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.63. The stock had a trading volume of 255,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.42. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The company has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

