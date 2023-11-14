Cannell & Co. Buys 705 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cannell & Co. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $26,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $76.34. 354,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,693,013. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,466 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.