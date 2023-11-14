Cannell & Co. Decreases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cannell & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,094 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $21,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

BK stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

