Cannell & Co. Has $13.09 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cannell & Co. reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36,861 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $13,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.50. The stock had a trading volume of 105,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,277. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 395.72, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.16. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

