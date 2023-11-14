Cannell & Co. Has $15.69 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cannell & Co. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,294,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 226.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $3,854,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,461,884.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of APD traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $268.71. The stock had a trading volume of 149,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,143. The company has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.63 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.29 and a 200 day moving average of $287.25.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

