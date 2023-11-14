Cannell & Co. Has $20.17 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cannell & Co. trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $20,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after buying an additional 44,696,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,855,000 after buying an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.42.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ADP traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.30. 149,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,738. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

