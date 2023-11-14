Cannell & Co. Has $25.23 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cannell & Co. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 104.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 56,640 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $25,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,302 shares of company stock valued at $727,686 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $234.46. 9,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,006. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $241.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.38%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

