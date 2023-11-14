Cannell & Co. Has $8.99 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $8,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Ball by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Ball Price Performance
BALL traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 145,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,002. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
Featured Stories
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.