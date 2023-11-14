Cannell & Co. Has $8.99 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $8,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Ball by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Price Performance

BALL traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 145,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,002. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

