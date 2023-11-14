Cannell & Co. Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,435 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CSX by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CSX by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 45,104.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX Trading Up 2.6 %

CSX stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,063,651. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

