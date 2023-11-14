Cannell & Co. Invests $17.76 Million in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 608,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,761,000. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.58% of Spirit AeroSystems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,793,000 after purchasing an additional 68,953 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 58.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,240,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,551,000 after buying an additional 3,051,014 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,077,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,384,000 after buying an additional 93,707 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,695,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,183,000 after buying an additional 1,122,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,865,000 after acquiring an additional 286,582 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPR. UBS Group started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.07.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.14. 472,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,730. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

