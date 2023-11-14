Cannell & Co. Purchases 11,105 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Cannell & Co. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned 0.10% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $29,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at $458,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.5% in the first quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP now owns 863,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after acquiring an additional 74,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.35. 51,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,012. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $66.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.96.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($73.12) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.46.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

