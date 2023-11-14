Cannell & Co. Purchases 4,579 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cannell & Co. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises approximately 1.1% of Cannell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $31,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,960,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,743,888,000 after acquiring an additional 485,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,701,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $619,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,878,000 after purchasing an additional 26,197 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.96. 59,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.82 and a 200-day moving average of $213.23. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.09.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

