Cannell & Co. Purchases 487,075 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,498,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,075 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned about 2.40% of Ferroglobe worth $21,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 2,748.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter worth $910,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 133.3% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.66. 94,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,013. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $873.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.18. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $456.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Ferroglobe Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

