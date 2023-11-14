Cannell & Co. Raises Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.08% of Quanta Services worth $21,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of PWR traded up $7.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.32. The stock had a trading volume of 265,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,588. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.97. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.61 and a 12-month high of $212.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.82%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.