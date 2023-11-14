Cannell & Co. Reduces Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cannell & Co. reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,960 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $12,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Sysco by 93,506.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850,890 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Sysco by 5,475.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.30. The company had a trading volume of 163,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,791. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.85. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.