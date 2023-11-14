Cannell & Co. Reduces Stock Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Cannell & Co. trimmed its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.33% of QuidelOrtho worth $18,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QDEL. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Shares of QDEL traded up $2.26 on Tuesday, reaching $60.66. The stock had a trading volume of 49,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.38 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.16. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $57.54 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.46. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

