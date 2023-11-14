Cannell & Co. Sells 1,060 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cannell & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.08. 2,870,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,545,480. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $246.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,592 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,015. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

