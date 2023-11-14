Cannell & Co. Sells 1,060 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2023

Cannell & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.08. 2,870,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,545,480. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $246.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,592 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,015. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

