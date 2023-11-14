Cannell & Co. Sells 12,981 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cannell & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,981 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $22,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $512,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in ServiceNow by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 31.4% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.95, for a total transaction of $809,795.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,393 shares of company stock worth $7,134,979. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.77.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NOW stock traded up $12.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $650.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,293. The company has a market cap of $133.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $656.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $573.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $552.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

