Cannell & Co. Sells 15,294 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cannell & Co. cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,294 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $70.05. The stock had a trading volume of 808,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

