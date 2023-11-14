Cannell & Co. Sells 2,284 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cannell & Co. decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $20,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance
ITW traded up $4.70 on Tuesday, reaching $236.81. The stock had a trading volume of 94,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,999. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.80. The company has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.
Illinois Tool Works Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
