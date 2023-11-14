Cannell & Co. Sells 2,284 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cannell & Co. decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $20,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW traded up $4.70 on Tuesday, reaching $236.81. The stock had a trading volume of 94,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,999. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.80. The company has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.