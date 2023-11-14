Cannell & Co. Sells 2,735 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cannell & Co. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

CMCSA traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.48. 3,008,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,736,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.85. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

