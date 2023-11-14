Cannell & Co. Sells 3,690 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cannell & Co. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,555,000 after acquiring an additional 489,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,567,000 after acquiring an additional 872,064 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $167.83. 734,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,861,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.34. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $230.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Argus decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

