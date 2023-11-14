Cannell & Co. Sells 3,690 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cannell & Co. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,555,000 after acquiring an additional 489,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,567,000 after acquiring an additional 872,064 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PepsiCo Price Performance
PEP traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $167.83. 734,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,861,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.34. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $230.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Argus decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PepsiCo
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- High-yield, low-beta value plays for buy-and-hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.