Cannell & Co. Sells 4,533 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cannell & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Lennar worth $28,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 199,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $7.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.87. 679,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.68 and a 200 day moving average of $116.96. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $82.73 and a 1 year high of $133.24.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.12%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,061.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,555.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on LEN

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.