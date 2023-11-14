Cannell & Co. Sells 6,255 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cannell & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $16,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 90.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,725,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCA traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.18. 244,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,603. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.57. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.41.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

