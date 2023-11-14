Cannell & Co. Sells 6,700 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cannell & Co. trimmed its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned 0.07% of CarMax worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $2,586,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $129,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 79.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 70,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 31,454 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of KMX stock traded up $3.66 on Tuesday, hitting $67.25. The stock had a trading volume of 304,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,158. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.14. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

View Our Latest Report on KMX

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.