Cannell & Co. Trims Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cannell & Co. lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,726 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 1.1% of Cannell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of FedEx worth $32,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 71.4% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,467,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX traded up $8.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $253.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $162.61 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

