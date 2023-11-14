Cannell & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Cannell & Co. trimmed its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 74.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 337,960 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.10% of Crown worth $10,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Crown by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 119.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 197,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 107,498 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Crown by 10.1% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 44,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at about $5,043,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Crown by 15.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Performance

CCK stock traded up $2.39 on Tuesday, reaching $82.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,543. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

See Also

