Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 0.7% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 37.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 80,056 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

Capital One Financial stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,940. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.33 and its 200 day moving average is $103.20. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,563 shares of company stock worth $1,608,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

