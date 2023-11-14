CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Down 14.2% in October

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,800 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the October 15th total of 3,639,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.2 days.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Performance
ACDSF stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $2.29.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile
