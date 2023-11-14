CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Down 14.2% in October

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,800 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the October 15th total of 3,639,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.2 days.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Performance

ACDSF stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $2.29.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR), formerly known as Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit), is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002.

