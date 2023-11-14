CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 204,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CapStar Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CapStar Financial from $14.25 to $15.75 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $323.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.79. CapStar Financial has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.