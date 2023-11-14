Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up to $28.64

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.64, but opened at $31.38. Carvana shares last traded at $32.04, with a volume of 2,196,061 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Carvana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Carvana Trading Up 14.6 %

Insider Transactions at Carvana

The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 393.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

