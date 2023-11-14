Castellum (CTM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th.

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 34.91% and a negative return on equity of 76.19%. The company had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter.

Shares of CTM stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Castellum has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Castellum during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Castellum during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Castellum during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Castellum during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Castellum during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 2.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, and data analytics services.

