Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cathedral Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 13th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Cathedral Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Cathedral Energy Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CET. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.80 to C$1.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Cathedral Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of CET opened at C$0.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$193.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathedral Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.56 and a 1-year high of C$1.52.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

