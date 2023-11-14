CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.69

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.69 and last traded at $57.39, with a volume of 11846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBZ

CBIZ Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average is $53.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.75.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $215,926.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,156,470.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $215,926.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,156,470.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,159 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $64,011.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,161,960.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 853.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,376,000 after buying an additional 3,465,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,440,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,332,000 after buying an additional 184,006 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 14.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,716,000 after buying an additional 364,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 8.2% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,039,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,844,000 after purchasing an additional 154,498 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.