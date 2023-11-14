CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Update

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the October 15th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE IGR opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $7.21.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.04%. This is a positive change from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,746,330 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $50,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,841 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,776,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,136,000 after acquiring an additional 153,681 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,768 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 123,477 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,143,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 59,780 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 775,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.