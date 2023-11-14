CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Update

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the October 15th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE IGR opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $7.21.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.04%. This is a positive change from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
