Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Cencora makes up 0.9% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Burney Co.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $19,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cencora by 145.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086,040 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 7,989.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,856,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,168,000 after buying an additional 1,833,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,116,000 after buying an additional 1,530,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora
In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora
Cencora Trading Down 1.0 %
COR stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,009. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.48 and a 12 month high of $199.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.50.
Cencora Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.92%.
Cencora Company Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cencora
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- High-yield, low-beta value plays for buy-and-hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.